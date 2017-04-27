I don't think all three of their day-two picks are linemen, but you could make a case for them picking linemen with two out of three.
Sendejo actually played pretty well last season, in my opinion. Did a much better job of not giving up the big play. That being said, safety will be a position to watch, especially if Mike Zimmer is serious about trying out some three-safety sets with a S/LB hybrid at weak-side linebacker.
I don't think that's how they look at it. They filled holes in the depth chart in free agency, so they don't need to force things. They do need contributions from this draft class (and last year's, too), but they will and should be looking for players who can be difference-makers down the road, not simply fill-ins for this season.
We don't know if the Vikings have removed him from consideration or not, but they spent a lot of time looking into him, so they clearly like him as a player.
Thanks. Honestly, it's mostly a lot of guessing based on what prospects might fit what they need and which ones they have been linked to in the draft process. If I get two of the eight picks in my most draft correct, I will be pleased.
Their biggest need, especially in the long term, is still offensive line. They need a long-term answer at defensive tackle with Sharrif Floyd's career in jeopardy. And another running back is a serious want, though I don't know how they feel about first-round running backs today in 2017.
We'll start with Barney, who has the question on the minds of most fans. Given where the Vikings are supposed to first pick, at No. 48 overall in the second round, they have a LONG way to go to get back into the first round, though they made a similar jump in 2013 when they moved up to get Cordarrelle Patterson, so I guess it's not impossible. I think it's more likely that the Vikings try to trade up early in the second round if a player they love is still available.
