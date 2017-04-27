Vikings draft Live Chat with Matt Vensel at noon Thursday

StarTribune

Vikings draft Live Chat with Matt Vensel at noon Thursday Live

Join football writer Matt Vensel for a Live Chat about how the NFL draft could play out for the Vikings and the other 31 teams in the league.

Options

Font Size
Viewer Comments
Sounds
Translate posts and comments.
Make a comment
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
Browse Local Sections

© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.