We'll start with Barney, who has the question on the minds of most fans. Given where the Vikings are supposed to first pick, at No. 48 overall in the second round, they have a LONG way to go to get back into the first round, though they made a similar jump in 2013 when they moved up to get Cordarrelle Patterson, so I guess it's not impossible. I think it's more likely that the Vikings try to trade up early in the second round if a player they love is still available.