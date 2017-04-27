It is rare to see trades involving players, especially during the draft. They presumably want to hang on to their proven talents, not give them away for picks.
If they are on the clock and there is a tackle at or near the top of the draft board, they will and should consider taking him. Reiff and Remmers plug a couple of holes but neither is a top starter. They need to add some blue-chip talent up front.
The Vikings' philosophy of drafting and developing late-round picks has not panned out in recent years. I wrote a big story on that this past Sunday.
All the draft analysts and national NFL reporters have been saying all week that this is the most unpredictable draft they can remember, starting with the Browns at the top.
Depends on who else is there, but you'd have to think they would be pleased if Peppers was still available, even though that's not their most pressing need.
This is not a good year for defensive tackles, the draftniks say, but Malik McDowell out of Michigan State is a name to watch if he does not go in the first round.
I think he is open to adding someone like that if he gets a good vibe from them, but Rick Spielman in the past few years has not brought in many draft picks with off-the-field concerns.
I don't know if he's a top-three wide receiver because Diggs is so effective in the slot, but one would think they utilize Wright at least a little bit. Still not sure what happened there last season.
Chad, you were great in the locker room and in the community, but you only played 30 percent of the snaps last season.
Mospy, I could write a 1,500-word story on all that. That's too much to get into in a chat.
I could see them adding a few, sure, depending on how the draft goes. I don't know why they would need Mangold, though, when they have Joe Berger.
I have not seen their draft board.
If I missed deadline tonight or tomorrow.
JuJu Schuster, the wide receiver out of USC, is considered a day-two prospect.
The Wilfs are hands off. They let Spielman and Co. do their thing, though they do have to sign off on guys like Joe Mixon and others who have major off-the-field red flags. They aren't drafting Joe Mixon unless the Wilfs are comfortable with it.
To middle linebacker? Nah.
It's impossible for me to say that right now without knowing how the first 25 picks or so go. The Vikings don't predetermine trade-ups. They will make calls to teams before the draft to see who might be willing to move if it comes down to that. But they will let the draft play out before deciding if to trade up and bounce on a player that falls.
Anthony Barr was one of the NFL's best outside linebackers in 2015.
Not in the NFL. Draft picks are coveted. It's cheap labor and you need to draft well to consistently contend for titles. You see more of that in basketball.
The Vikings and other teams like to say "best player available!" But at least in the first round, more often than not they're picking a player at a need position. Look at Rick's history the past few years. All of their first-rounds have been at positions of need.
Wow, so that's all we got for questions today? C'mon, folks!
Possibly, though Myrick is 5-foot-10, which is a little shorter than Zimmer likes.
Why would the Vikings do that? They have Rhodes, Waynes and Mackensie Alexander.
Have you watched this offensive line the past couple of seasons?
I would not rule it out. They apparently like Zane Gonzalez, the kicker from Arizona State. And they don't have a set punter right now. They did draft Walsh and Locke, which shows that they value those positions.
OK, I guess that's it for today since there are no more questions. Thanks to everyone for joining the chat today. Enjoy the draft tonight. I don't think the Vikings will wind up on the clock, but with Rick, you never know. So don't turn the TV off until the Saints make their pick at No. 32.