Wolves Draft Day Live Chat with Jerry Zgoda at noon Thursday Live

Why would you trade anything for a guy who's going to leave next summer for nothing? That's why Lakers probably are only real team in those trade discussions.
That's a long, long way away because the new one is just starting. From the TV ratings they got for the Finals, I'd say no anyway
They could prove me wrong this summer, but I'd say not yet. They need to make a big leap one of these years to get free agent's attention, I think
I think Lowry's out of their ballpark. I mentioned his name earlier, I'd guess a guy like Jrue Holiday is as high as they can aim if they're looking for a PG in free agency
I would say someone like Taj Gibson, depending on what they do tonight. THey'll aim big I'm sure, but a lot of teams are going to have as much money as they have to spend.
Oh, he gets his money, you can be sure of that. I think insurance has paid for most of that, but fans shouldn't care who's pocket the money is coming out of. They care about its impact on the salary cap and although the Wolves are treated the matter like its national security, I'm pretty sure all of his $11.6 million due for next season comes off the cap/.
Yes, I assume so. He's not weak, but he weighs like 12 pounds and he's going to have to get used to the size and strength in this league.
That's one of the most intriguing things about tonight: Would they really take another point guard? Smith might be the best guy left there at 7 and Thibs has promised they'll take the best talent. Still, I have a hard time seeing them taking another PG, unless a miracle happened and Fox fell to 7 (not happening). If they trade Ricky and don't get a point guard, obviously you'd look to free agency then and Rose or maybe Jrue Holiday, depending on their cap situation coming out of draft night. As far as future assets, I don't think Thibs is thinking a bit about that right now.
Yes, Flip was pretty open and approachable and everything is a state secret with Thibs and Layden The media cares about closed draft workouts and that kind of stuff, but I'm not sure fans do much. But they don't do anything to help sell this team in a competitive market. I know winning solves everything, but...
That's pretty shortsighted and he has been anything but that so far. But he does want to win. I keep remember his final words after the season finale: He said it's been 13 years since this team made the playoffs and he's already sick of the losing after one.
One thing to remember: How many times after games last year did Thibs talk about the need for more space for Towns and Wiggins? A lot. If they take Markkanen, it's because he'll make life for his two stars much easier. Consider it an invest in your Big 2. You can address defense, etc., other ways through free agency and trades. This guy is a shooter that doesn't come around often and as you know, the league now is all about shooting
I don't think so, but there's going to be A LOT of new faces, 7 or 8 maybe. Where they get them all, I don't know. They have just the one first-round pick tonight, so far.
The thing about Wiggins is he's still so young and he's a guy you can give the ball to late in the games and he'll create for him or draw the defense and create for other teams. There are not many guys in the league that can create their own shot at game's end, which makes him unique and valuable
Some, but not like those guys. Not yet in his career anyone. I don't think they want him out there shooting 5-6 a game
They'll make a hard push today, just like they did last year. I still think Boston is more logical because they have more to offer. I don't think Thibs would include Wiggins because he really likes him but the question is how much does he LOVE Jimmy Butler
I think it's a choice between Isaac and Markkanen if both are there and they stay put at 7. Monk might only come into play if they move down a couple slots and he's still there.
Can you win, particularly in the playoffs, with a point guard the other team doesn't have to guard in the final minutes? If the Ricky going forth is the Ricky from the last two months last season, I agree with you.
I think they're better off drafting and building, but I don't count. All that matters is what Thibs and Glen Taylor want and they want to win now
Well, its draft day and so let's start with trade stuff right away. Of course they try. But they don't have a Top 4 pick, which Phil apparently is looking for as so he draft Josh Jackson. They do have plenty to offer -- Wiggins, LaVine, Ricky, Dunn the 7th pick in some sort of combination -- but Phoenix or Boston probably are their most likely trade partners, if they trade at all. And I'm not convinced they do.
