Wolves Draft Day Live Chat with Jerry Zgoda at noon Thursday

That's probably what it would take.
No, they'd probably keep Gorgui there for now. He's a GREAT shooter, not just a great shooter for a big guy. Maybe one of the best in years. He's 7 feet, high release, can't block it on the perimeter. He'd make life so much easier for KAT and Wiggins and I think all these concerns about he's soft and one dimensional are mostly the tall, European bias, like when fans decided two years ago that Porzingis would be a bust.
Collins probably is more a Thibs kind of player. But Thibs has seen how the game has changed, how shooting is so valued and how they are so far behind in that area and Markkanen would go a long way toward addressing the issue.
No, I don't think he's ready to hand it off to Dunn. That doesn't mean Ricky will be here, though
I think he's better off bench, but that's a hard sell to him at this point in his career.
They're in a good position because the three teams right behind them all want a point guard. We'll see how they can leverage that. Hopefully, it's much more than Glen Taylor just getting cash in his pocket to move down a slot or two
I like Pek, but I think once he got the big contract, he was good.
No, the 7th overall is their only pick, as of now
They're the wild card with their new management. But Isaac could be gone by 6. Wouldn't stun me if Celtics took him at 3 or Kings at 5.
Probably because they have seen his greatness here and there and want to see that from him every night. It makes them question his heart and desire to be great.
Yes, they use it a lot. They've hired 2 or 3 people extra in that era since Thibs/Layden took over
Probably, but I make no guarantees by camp's first day
I think it's going to be a bit over $30 million, depending on what they do tonight.
keep it, they'll try like hell, but that's always easier said than done
because they'd have to give a lot more than that. It would help a lot if Wolves pick was Top 4, not 7
They'll aim for big names. Rose would be an alternative if they swing and miss, IF they need a PG then
doesn't really matter, interchangeable
Not if he really wants $20M per
They'll deal with that nearer that time. I'm not sure they can sign all 3 they have now as it is. We'll see what happens with LaVine.
Yes, but it might not be a major one
He's pretty popular with guys who have played for him before. Most love him, after they hated him.