Wolves Draft Day Live Chat with Jerry Zgoda at noon Thursday

Probably too much money, which they'd rather use to add defense
It'd be interesting if they went against the stream and made a deal to put Porzingis beside KAT, wouldn't it?
How about the Cuban Big Dog?
The real reason: Kahn didn't think Curry was strong enough to be a starting point guard and his dad Dell scared them off from drafting him with threats. But as Steph told me a few years, of course he would have played here. To paraphrase him: His dream was to play in the NBA, but he going to walk away from that, even if for a year?
They had a lot of interest before he got hurt twice
It'd be fascinating, and very very effective
Yes, definitely. Thibs kind of player
Actually, I don't think that's very realistic at all. What would they do, send Ricky to Sac to swap picks? That's the best I can think of, but I'd guess Kings will go fresh with Fox
You think Dallas would trade No. 9 for Ricky? Really? I guess everybody has to have a dream
There have been active trade discussions for months.
Iguodala maybe, but that's a long shot. Not a free agent but maybe they could get a guy like Shumpert if Cavs make changes
There's a good market, lots of people in the league like him a lot, but his injury complicates things
Buy? Have they ever done that? It'd be a big sign that things are changing because until Thibs, that's never even been an option
certainly possible, but I don't think they do
He wants to test the market and I'm sure the Wolves will pursue, but will he really leave that situation at this point in his career
I wouldn't for Butler, but I would for Porzingis
Well, that's way more than an hour but later in the chat the interface miraculously starting working, so I went with him. I'm disappointed, I thought I saw a question about my bathtub video but then couldn't find it again. Would have loved to answer it,