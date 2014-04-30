Live Blog: Follow the Gophers-Purdue game with us

StarTribune

Live Blog: Follow the Gophers-Purdue game with us Live

Get the latest from Star Tribune staff and others on social media during Saturday's Big Ten football game between the Gophers and Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind.

Options

Font Size
Viewer Comments
Sounds
Translate posts and comments.
Make a comment
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
Browse Local Sections

© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.